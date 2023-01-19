x
Deadline to submit appeal for Pandemic EBT is Jan. 20

It said an appeal may be an option for children who participated in the National School Lunch Program and had COVID-19-related absences but did not receive P-EBT.
TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Department of Human Services said Friday, Jan. 20 is the deadline for Tennessee parents to submit an appeal for Pandemic EBT. 

It said an appeal may be an option for children who participated in the National School Lunch Program and had COVID-19-related absences but did not receive P-EBT benefits. 

More information on the appeals process is available here

The department said the appeals period covers P-EBT administration beginning March 2020 through July 31, 2022. The process to request an appeal varies slightly depending on the timeframe of P-EBT benefits the person is appealing, according to its website.

