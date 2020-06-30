Deadline to apply for Emergency Cash Assistance extended to Aug. 29

The program gives two monthly cash payments for families, ranging from $500 for households of 1 - 2 people to $1,000 for households with 5 or more people.

TENNESSEE, USA — The deadline to apply for a Tennessee program meant to help families whose incomes were impacted by COVID-19 is being extended after Governor Bill Lee extended the state of emergency orders.

Now, people will be able to apply for the Emergency Cash Assistance program until Aug. 29. The program operates through the Tennessee Department of Human Services and gives families financial assistance if they were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It gives $500 for households with 1 or 2 people, $750 for households with 3 or 4 people and $1,000 for households with 5 or more people.

To be eligible for the program, family members must have been employed as of March 11 and have lost their jobs, or at least 50 percent of their income, due to the coronavirus. The family must include a child under 18 years old or a pregnant woman.

Applicants must also have a valid social security number and less than $2,000 worth of resources. They also can't earn more than 85 percent of Tennessee's median income. The median income for different household sizes can be found below:

Gross Monthly Income of $2,696 for a household of one.

Gross Monthly Income of $3,526 for a household of two.

Gross Monthly Income of $4,356 for a household of three.

Gross Monthly Income of $5,185 for a household of four.

Gross Monthly Income of $6,015 for a household of five.