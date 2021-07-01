Despite pandemic woes, record spending reported among diversity-owned businesses in Tennessee

In the state of Tennessee, consumers spent a record $739 million with diversity owned businesses — that's up 11% from last year.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The year 2020 was undoubtedly a tough year for Tennessee financially.

Between devastating tornadoes and a global pandemic that led to short-term shutdowns and long-term restrictions, businesses had a hard time picking up the pieces.

However, quite a few small businesses were able to rise to meet the challenge. While the state and the governor's office said many businesses were either forced to close or lay off employees amid the downturn, those that doubled down on their marketing, community awareness and adapted their service strategies to meet the needs of a more COVID-cautious customer base kept many afloat.

In particular, the state is celebrating growth within diversity-owned businesses. Tennessee consumers spent a record $739 million with diversity-owned businesses — that's up 11% from last year.

"There isn’t any magic potion out there, it’s just a lot of effort and trying to understand the business and knowing where their strengths are," said Richard Van Norman, diversity business liaison with the Governor’s Office of Diversity. "We want them to be successful. When they are, the whole state is, as well."

Since 2004, local business owned by communities of color, women, people with disabilities and service-disabled veterans have seen an annual increase in state spending. 2020 also saw redoubled efforts to encourage and connect people with Black-owned businesses in their community, which saw support soar in the wake of continued racial injustice across the U.S.

"Some of these small businesses have changed what they are providing. So they are adapting to this time," Van Norman said. "Some of things they are providing are things they have never even thought about before — and a lot of it has to do with the medical side."