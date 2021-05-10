Developer seeks city assistance to build workforce apartments in downtown Knoxville

The developer wants to create 123 apartment units above a two-story parking garage on Vine Avenue by 2024.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A developer is trying to get the city of Knoxville to sign off on a 15-year PILOT program request to build new apartments in downtown Knoxville.

Developer Leigh Burch, who headed the Sterchi Lofts project in the early 2000s with his company Terminus Real Estate, wants to build a new apartment complex just down the road at 305 Vine Avenue.

A parking lot currently sits on the spot. Burch's vision would transform the site into a five-story 123-unit apartment complex above a two-story parking garage.

The request estimates the project would cost $30 million, with $6 million of that spent on parking.

Burch wants to set aside 20 spots in the apartment complex for one-bedroom workforce housing units -- which would be priced under $900 per month, which is inexpensive considering the location.

Burch said it would also pave the way for better pedestrian access downtown with a public promenade designed to connect Vine Avenue with Market Square, TVA Towers and the undeveloped site where McClung Warehouse once stood.

In the request, Burch said workforce housing would not be feasible without PILOT program approval or some other form of assistance from the city.