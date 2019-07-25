Tax-free weekend is coming up during the final weekend of July, and between trying to enjoy the last bit of summer and getting ready for school, there are so many things to do that you might not have even thought about what you need to know.

So we thought of some questions you might have.

When is it again?

The 2019 tax-free holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 26 and ends just before midnight on Sunday, July 28.

RELATED: Mark your calendars! Shop tax-free in Tennessee on many items the last weekend of July

What can I get tax-free?

Retailers will not collect sales tax on most clothing (individual items less than $100), school supplies (items less than $100) and computers that cost less than $1,500 dollars. Here's a full list of what's exempt.

RELATED: Here's what you need to know to be ready for Tax-Free Weekend

What are some items I might not know are tax-free?

Costumes: If you or your child already has a great Halloween costume in mind, think ahead and get it now while it's tax-free and not Halloween season.

If you or your child already has a great Halloween costume in mind, think ahead and get it now while it's tax-free and not Halloween season. Uniforms: Aprons, chef uniforms, scout uniforms, lab coats are all a part of the sales tax holiday as long as they do not cost too much.

Aprons, chef uniforms, scout uniforms, lab coats are all a part of the sales tax holiday as long as they do not cost too much. Diapers: They can be expensive, so if you can use a coupon, find a sale and save the sales tax, you are going to be gathering up the savings. The exemption applies to cloth and disposable diapers.

They can be expensive, so if you can use a coupon, find a sale and save the sales tax, you are going to be gathering up the savings. The exemption applies to cloth and disposable diapers. Baby items: If you or someone you know is expecting a baby, this is a great time to buy not only diapers, but also baby clothes and receiving blankets at the money-saving tax-free status.

If you or someone you know is expecting a baby, this is a great time to buy not only diapers, but also baby clothes and receiving blankets at the money-saving tax-free status. Random items: Corsets, golf clothing, hiking boots, legal pads, leotards, overalls, prom dresses, cowboy hats and boots, ski suits and tuxedos are all tax-free as long as they cost less than $100 a piece.

What are some items you would think are tax-free but really aren't?

Printers are still taxed. Computer monitors, keyboards and scanners are also taxed, if you aren't buying them at the same time as a computer.

are still taxed. Computer monitors, keyboards and scanners are also taxed, if you aren't buying them at the same time as a computer. Things you might pair with clothing, like jewelry, cosmetics, sunglasses, handbags, wallets and watches, are not exempt.

Sports equipment, even if you need it for an upcoming season, does not qualify for the sales tax holiday.

Here's a full list of what's taxable during the holiday.

If something I want to buy costs more than $100, is the first $100 I spend still tax-free?

Nope. Overall, the item still has to cost less than $100, according to the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

But I have a coupon! Can I use it to make my items cost less than $100 and then get the tax exemption?

This workaround does work, as long as it's not part of a rebate. As long as the store's discount or coupon is not reimbursed by a third party, the discounted sales price applies, according to the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

Does tax-free weekend apply online?

Yes. Internet sales, as well as sales over the phone, by email or by mail, are exempt from the sales tax if you make the purchase during the sales tax holiday and the retailer accepts the order during the three-day window.

All the same exemptions apply for Internet purchases, including Amazon.

I thought this holiday was in August?

Well, it used to be. But in 2016, the Tennessee General Assembly changed the law behind the sales tax holiday, moving it from the first weekend in August to the last weekend in July. The new law didn't change any other aspects of the sales tax holiday.

I'm not from Tennessee, so do I have to be a Tennessee resident?

Anyone who is shopping in the state can shop tax-free, not just students or Tennessee residents.

Can I partake in tax-free weekend in another state?

You can. The closest one you can take advantage of is in Virginia. Its sales tax holiday is from August 2 to 4.

RELATED: Shop these sales tax holidays to save on back-to-school shopping

Does the sales tax holiday hurt Tennessee?

If you're worried about tax-free weekend's impact on the state, the Tennessee Department of Revenue said it is not considered a loss. It is accounted for in the state's budget each year and estimates Tennesseans save around 10 million dollars during tax-free weekend.

Even though the holiday was created to give parents a little break as they buy new clothes and supplies before school starts, everyone can take part! Happy shopping!