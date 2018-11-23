Post-Thanksgiving deals continue Saturday on Small Business Saturday.
The day was started back in 2010 as a way to celebrate and encourage people to support local businesses.
Blount County businesses are participating in a big way this year, offering deals on everything from wine to antiques to river tubing season passes.
“We feel like this is a great way to make people aware of shopping at local businesses during one of the busiest shopping days of the year,” said Blount Partnership President Bryan Daniels. “As the voice of small businesses, we want to do all we can to help promote our many small businesses.
According to the Blount County Chamber of Commerce, the following businesses will be offering deals all day on Nov. 24.
- The Artistic Bean Maryville - 25% off all books, 10% off gift baskets and 5% off on all cash sales, half off drinks to anyone who brings in a receipt from a local boutique
- Blount Discount Pharmacy - 10% off all LEADER Products, $.75 Daisy Facial Tissues (84 ct) or Lucky Hand Sanitizer (8 oz), $9.99 Sambucol Black Elderyberry Gummies (30 ct Reg. 13.69) and Oscillococcinun Flu Relief (6 ct. Reg. 14.89) or (12 ct for $19.99)
- Boyd Thomas Clothing
- Cades Cove Cellars - 25% off 6 pack of wine and 30% off a case of wine
- CAM Cabin Crafts
- CPR Cell Phone Repair - 20% off on all accessories and $15 off on all repairs
- Cycology Bicycles
- D1 Sports Training MV - 35% Off 3-Month Unlimited Boot-Camp Classes & 60% Off Create Your Own Class Packs
- Dandy Lions - 20% off all Made in America Products
- Elliott's Boots, Shoes and Sandals
- Express Strategic Services - 50% off Employee Handbook Review and 50% off Logo Design
- Flower Shop - 20% off entire purchase with mention of coupon of #shopsmall
- Glenstone Galleries & Gifts - Buy one get on Free offers and up to 50 % off clearance and Christmas gifts and all artwork will be on Sale
- HWY 411 S Antiques Mall
- Little River Trading Company - Join us for a shop hike on Abrams Falls Trail followed by a store hang out with discounts on beer. Then support LRTC with shopping local this Saturday! More info at https://www.facebook.com/events/328728214625363/
- Louisville Mercantile - 15% off candles
- PureMagic Carwash - 50% off of gift cards (Friday, Nov. 23 – Monday, Nov. 26)
- Roost Home - 20% off all holiday decor
- Rustic Impulse Boutique
- Smoky Mountain Outdoor Center - up to 75% off entire store
- Smoky Mountain River Rat - Season Splash Passes available online for purchase
- Treasures Jewelers - 45% off all Citizen watches, 20% off all Oakley, Ray Ban, and Maui Jim sunglasses, 60% off all diamond jewelry
- The Soup Kitchen - Free Fountain Drink with a Minimum $7 purchase
- Twisted Sisters Quilt Shop - 15% discount
- Vienna Coffee House - 10% off all retails bags of coffee
- The Village Tinker - Free Gift with Purchase for the first 25 customers (with purchase of $20 or more), Ronaldo Bracelet Giveaway and Door Prizes, 20% off ALL Christmas and Courtney's Cakes and Sweet Treats will be here with Holiday Goodies