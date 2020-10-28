Drive-thru beer now allowed in Pigeon Forge

The city passed a new ordinance that allows businesses like convenience stores and restaurants to offer beer in their drive-thrus.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Drive-thru beer is now an option in Pigeon Forge.

The city passed a new ordinance that allows businesses like convenience stores and restaurants to offer packaged beer in their drive-thrus.

City leaders said the rule was approved because of how well-received it became when the COVID-19 pandemic led to a spike in to-go alcohol demand.

"It's so much more common now since COVID-19, and grocery stores bringing it out to you, restaurants offering that service now that people can actually pick up alcoholic beverages there and take it home," assistant city manager Eric Brackins said.