It's that time when many of us are considering resolutions for the coming New Year.

Along with fitness goals, we often think about our finances and may wonder how we can reduce money stress.

Certified Financial Planner Suzanne Himes said the app "Mint" is a great way to get your finances in order and it's free!

"Instead of having to manually tally up what you're spending on groceries, housing, transportation, it will really help you get going and then you can set targets and you can save saving goals as well," Himes said.

Experts also said you can: