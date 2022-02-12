'I feel very proud' | Maryville High students step outside the classroom to learn money management skills

Profits from the "Maryville Express" are used to fund other lessons for students, including skills such as learning how to cook and wash clothes.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Learning how to handle finances is an essential life skill but it's not always taught in schools.

That's why a teacher in Maryville stepped outside the classroom to teach her special education students the foundations of living on their own.

Morgan Diggs and her students created the "Maryville Express," a snack and beverage cart delivering weekly treats for purchase to staff members throughout Maryville High School.

"It is the funnest thing I've ever done, and it gets me away from regular school work so I get a break from that," student James McCormick said. "I feel very proud that I get to serve all the teachers with their snacks."

Diggs started the initiative a couple of months ago. Now, the group is beginning to partner with local businesses to sell their products around school.

"It really makes me really, really proud," Diggs said. "I just saw a need for our students. A lot of them are in work-based learning but not all of our students, so it just allows them to work on these really important skills like time management, money management."