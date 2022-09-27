Easy steps you can take to lower your monthly internet bill

First, check into the affordable connectivity program. If you qualify you can save up to $30 a month on internet. Click here to apply.



Secondly, reduce your internet speed. This can save you up to $20 a month especially if you don’t need super fast WIFI. Figure out what you need and lower your bill accordingly.



Third, buy your own modem or router. If you rent from your service provider you will pay much more than the product actually costs. You will spend more money up front, but save money in the long run if you just buy your own.



And lastly, negotiate your bill and be willing to switch providers. You have the most power to negotiate if your contract is expiring soon and you have a solid history of on-time payments.