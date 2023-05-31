Blount County works to keep recent graduates in East Tennessee

The Blount Partnership is making an effort to meet students and provide career opportunities in the county.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's graduation season and some graduates are planning to pursue careers outside of East Tennessee. However, a Blount County group is working to keep those recent graduates in the area — the Blount Partnership.

The partnership has an annual job signing day where students officially sign with local companies, guaranteeing employment after graduation. This year they had 57 students participate.

One local educator said this effort to reach students is a huge success.

"Starting in the middle schools, we're getting them to think about career pathways and if we can have them thinking about those options before they come to us in high school, then we can direct them in the right direction and the CTE courses and programs which allows them to do work-based learning and really get connected with some industries they're interested in," said Sara Bell, a learning coordinator.

In recent years, the program has begun reaching out to kids earlier in life, engaging middle school students and high school students about potential employment opportunities that would keep them in Blount County.

The Blount Partnership also works on making the area more attractive for young people by hosting multiple events and partnering with local businesses to create more opportunities throughout the county.

Jessica Belitz, the director of workforce development at the partnership, said that the area has a lot to offer the youth.

"We've got amazing outdoor activities, we have the Great Smokey Mountains, lakes and greenways, but we're also trying to strengthen our arts and cultures, and entertainment and restaurants so young people want to be here," she said.