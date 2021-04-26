East Tennessee businesses looking to hire; several job fairs this week

More people are visiting East Tennessee and businesses are recovering, which means there are plenty of opportunities for those people looking for work.

Have you noticed longer wait times at restaurants and other businesses? As things return to normal, the need for employees is growing.

The order requiring capacity restrictions on restaurants and bars in Knox County expired last week--which means they can start serving more customers. And with people getting vaccinated and feeling safer getting out, businesses are starting to see an influx of people.

It's great news for the economy--but they need workers!

And if you are a job-seeker, the Downtown Knoxville Alliance has created a database to help you find the right fit. Visit downtownknoxville.org/hiring and you'll find a full list of nearly 50 businesses looking to hire.

There are lots of options; retail, hospitality, the food industry. There are part and full-time positions available. If you see a company you are interested in working for, you can click on that section to find links to additional info to see a description of the openings and how to apply.

There are also a number of job fairs happening across East Tennessee this week.

Tuesday, April 27

As more travelers get back on the road, Pilot is looking to add to its team through its annual National Hiring Day event. There will be virtual interviews for up to 5 thousand positions; truck drivers, support center, and food service to name a few.

You can visit https://jobs.pilotflyingj.com/national-hiring-day.

Also, Blount County will host a job fair from 9 am until noon at the Foothills Mall in Maryville on Tuesday. More than 60 employers are expected on-site.

Careers offered start from entry to mid-level and are in healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, insurance, engineering, construction, finance, and many others.

Go to www.blountchamber.com/jobfair for more info.

Veterans looking for a job can participate in a virtual hiring event Tuesday from 11 to 3 pm. This is open to all transitioning members of the military, veterans, military spouses, and dependents.

You can visit recruitmilitary.careerco.com to register.

Wednesday, April 28

On Wednesday the Tanger Outlets in Sevierville will have an in-person job fair from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Brand name retailers and Tanger's Mall Office have a variety of positions available and are seeking immediate hires for retail management and sales, customer service, maintenance and janitorial.

Several retailers will also have hiring tables set up outside of their stores with applications and on-the-spot interviews.

All applicants are encouraged to come dressed for success and to bring copies of their resumes!