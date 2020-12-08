Facebook to build $800M Tennessee data center with 100 jobs

The center, located about 30 miles from Nashville, will house various types of workers, including technical operations, electricians, logistics staff and security.

GALLATIN, Tenn. — Facebook plans to build an $800 million data center in Tennessee that is expected to employ about 100 people, state economic development officials announced Wednesday.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development said construction has just begun on Facebook’s 982,000-square-foot facility in Gallatin and it will continue until 2023.

The center, located about 30 miles from Nashville, will house various types of workers, including technical operations, electricians, logistics staff and security.

“We chose Gallatin because of its terrific infrastructure, talented workforce, and the spirit of partnership the community offered," said Facebook VP of Data Center Strategy Rachel Peterson. "This technology is actually what makes Facebook work, allowing people around the world to connect to each other. We are thrilled to be joining the Gallatin community.”

The announcement follows three years of recruitment by state and local economic development officials and the Tennessee Valley Authority.

“It is a testament to the quality of our business environment and the competitive spirit of our state that in this economy we are able to attract one of the world’s largest companies to our state," said Gov. Bill Lee. "We welcome Facebook to Tennessee, and we are excited about the investment, quality jobs and economic opportunity they will bring to Gallatin.”

Facebook will join Beretta USA, Gap and SERVPRO at the Gallatin Industrial Park.

Facebook has already reached a deal with TVA to bring 220 megawatts of new solar energy to the Tennessee Valley.

The new data center will be supported by 100% sourced renewable energy. It also is expected to use 80% less water than the average data center.

“Tennessee is known for the companies that call our state home, and we are proud to welcome another globally recognized brand to our roster. Facebook could have chosen anywhere in the world for its newest state-of-the-art data center, and it means a great deal that the company has chosen Gallatin," said TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe. "This substantial investment will make a lasting impact on Sumner County for years to come, and we thank Facebook for its confidence in Tennessee.”