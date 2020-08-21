Kentucky wins federal approval for extra jobless benefits

Gov. Beshear says eligible recipients should start receiving the payments in early September.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky has won federal approval to add $400 to weekly unemployment checks.

He said Friday the extra payments will go to about 80,000 Kentuckians who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 outbreak. The state applied for the short-term, supplemental aid this week.

Beshear says eligible recipients should start receiving the payments in early September. First, the state has to reconfigure its unemployment insurance computer system to process and distribute the extra payments.