Margaritaville Resorts hiring in Pigeon Forge; job fair this week

Camp Margaritaville RV Resort, Margaritaville Island Hotel, and St. Somewhere Spa Pigeon Forge are hiring for several positions.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Margaritaville Resorts are seeking to fill several positions at their Pigeon Forge resorts, one being the new Camp Margaritaville RV Resort, according to its website.

They will be hosting a job fair on May 4th and 5th at the Margaritaville Island hotel.

The locations at the event will be Camp Margaritaville RV Resort, Margaritaville Island Hotel, and St. Somewhere Spa Pigeon Forge.

Camp Margaritaville is currently seeking team members for the following positions:

Guest Service (Front Desk) Team Members

Facilities Service Supervisor

Facilities Service Team Members

Activities Supervisor

Pool Attendants

The resort said the job fair will feature on-the-spot interviews, refreshments, door prizes, and more.

The dates and times are:

Tuesday, May 4th, 10am-5pm

Wednesday, May 5th, 1pm=5pm

The event will be hosted in the Compass Rose Room at Margaritaville Island Hotel. The address is 131 The Island Drive, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863.

Once you arrive, tell the valet attendant you are there for the job fair. Then, once you enter the hotel, there will be signs to guide you to the right place.

