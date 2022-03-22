Middle Tennessee county diverts money to pay for fuel in EMS departments

Officials said the shift in their budget would have no impact on EMS’s services to Rutherford County residents.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. — EMS departments in the Midstate said they are feeling the pain of high gas prices, scrambling to make sure they have enough money to fuel up their ambulances through the summer months.

Rutherford County’s 30 ambulances travel 50,000 miles a month, and EMS is making budget transfers to try to cover the soaring fuel prices.

Rutherford County Advanced EMT Marshall Wingerter said he responds to calls all day long. In addition, Wingerter spends more than 12 hours a day driving all over the county.

“With us driving as much as we are, we are burning through fuel left and right,” Wingerter said.

Wingerter is the one filling the ambulance up.

“The prices are definitely getting more and more expensive,” Wingerter said. “It makes me glad that I drive a little car and not these ambulances all the time because I wouldn’t want to pay the prices.”

EMS director Brian Gaither said that last summer, it cost EMS around $26,000 in August to fill up their ambulances. However, Gaither noted last month that number jumped to $32,000. Gaither said that was when prices were still well below $4 per gallon.

Gaither said that is why county commissioners approved a budget amendment last week to move $100,000 from EMS’s ending fund balance to their fuel line item to make ends meet.

“We had $400,000 on that line item,” Gaither said. “Now, that has gone to $500,000, and we are hoping we won’t have to make another transfer.”

Gaither said the ending fund balance they pulled from sits at a little over $8 million, which includes revenue collected from hospital transports and is only used in case of emergencies. However, as call volume increases in the summer months, EMS said they are bracing for a hefty fuel bill.

“Calls, they come when they come, and you just have to be ready to go,” Wingerter said.