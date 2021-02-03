Rent Relief Program to help struggling Tennesseans

The Rent Relief Program will provide support to thousands of eligible Tennesseans across the state who are struggling to pay rent, utilities and other home costs.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Rent relief is coming to thousands of Tennesseans who are struggling to pay during the pandemic.

The COVID-19 Rent Relief Program will provide support to thousands of eligible Tennesseans across the state who are struggling to pay rent, utilities, or other home energy costs as a result of the pandemic.

Ralph Perrey Executive Director of TN Housing Development Agency said Tennessee received $384 million dollars to fund the program across most of the state.

"We think that with the amount of money we have at the state level," Perrey said. "We should be able to help around 25 to 30,000 families."

As of Monday morning, 5,000 people have already signed up for the program.

Once you're approved, Perrey said it will take about 6 weeks to process your payment.

All payments will be sent directly to the landlord.

THDA will provide assistance to eligible applicants in all areas of Tennessee with the exception of a handful of counties including Knox County, who received direct funding from the U.S. Treasury to fund separate rent relief programs in their areas.

Knox County residents should go to knoxhousingassistance.org on March 15 to apply.

Other East Tennesseans can apply online at THDA.org or call the THDA Rent Relief call center (844-500-1112) and speak with a program representative.

You'll need a few documents handy like a valid ID, past due statements and your rental agreement.