Tennessee unemployment rate drops to lowest in state's history, 3.2%

The amount workers made on average also increased compared to the month before, reaching over $1,000 per week.

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee reached a new milestone in March after the state's unemployment rate fell to the lowest it has ever been in the state's history.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said March's unemployment rate was at 3.2%, a dramatic change from the record-high unemployment rates that it saw during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The all-time high unemployment rate in Tennessee was set in April 2020 at 15.9%.

Workers are generally working more hours too, for an average of 44.2 hours per week in Tennessee. That is an increase of nearly an hour compared to the month before. At the same time, they are bringing home some extra money, increasing to $1,000.69 per week on average.

Those numbers are below the national average of around 41.6 hours per week and $1,026.69 per week. Nationally, workers can expect around $25 per hour, but in Tennessee, they could expect around $22 per hour for their labor.

The state's labor force participation rate also increased to 60.6% in March 2022, a small increase compared to last year.

The number of jobs in information across the state grew to almost 50,000, according to the department. Management jobs also grew slightly to around 54,200.

However, the number of jobs in education grew the most, increasing to 62,300 in March.

The national unemployment rate also decreased in March, dropping to 3.6% The country's labor force also grew, while the labor force participation rate stayed around the same at 62.4%

Tennessee offers anyone looking for work a centralized application center where they can look through openings in different areas across the state. It is called Jobs4TN and can be accessed online.