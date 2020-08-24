FEMA approves Tennessee's Lost Wages Assistance grant, adding $300 to current unemployment payments

With this grant, the department said it will add $300 to current unemployment compensation and pandemic assistance payments.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved the state of Tennessee’s grant application to receive funding to pay the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) unemployment benefit, in addition to current benefits.

With guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor concerning program administration, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) and its unemployment computer system vendor are currently building the new program that will pay the LWA benefit, according to a release from the department.

With this grant, the department said it will add $300 to current Tennessee Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, or Extended Benefits payments.

The state’s maximum unemployment benefit is $275. When combined with the new program, the maximum possible benefit in Tennessee will be $575 per week, before federal withholding taxes, according to the department.

Work on the latest federal unemployment program started during the application process which will speed up the implementation of LWA in Tennessee, according to state officials.

The department said there is no definitive start date for when the state will begin sending out the additional weekly benefit but will provide updates as new information becomes available.

The grant requires claimants to receive at least $100 in state or federal unemployment benefits each week to be eligible for the new LWA payment, according to state officials.

The LWA payments will be retroactive to Aug. 1, 2020, according to the department. Eligible claimants currently receiving benefits do not need to take any action because the state will automatically add LWA to their weekly benefit payment.

Unlike the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program (FPUC) that ended in July, LWA is paid for through a grant with a specific amount of funding.

July 20: Federal unemployment aid set to expire this week leaving the unemployed scrambling for help

The department said it is important to note when the federal program exhausts its grant funding, it will no longer have the resources to provide LWA payments and the program will end at that time.