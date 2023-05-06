'Financial Literacy 720' aims to start conversations about finances in Knoxville

The campaign is expected to launch on July 20 and teach people about how they can build good credit, helping them achieve financial well-being.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville leaders are trying to make sure people in the city are able to find financial stability by helping them raise their credit scores.

They announced a new campaign, named "Financial Literacy 720," aimed at helping people reach a credit score of 720. They said with a credit score above 700, people's chances of getting loans with better interest rates improve. They also said a person's credit score can mean the difference between whether they can purchase a home, or if their business can access start-up capital.

The campaign is expected to launch on July 20, echoing the credit score they plan to help people reach. According to a release from Knoxville leaders, average credit scores in Tennessee and Knoxville also fell below 700 last year.

They said the average credit score in Tennessee rose to 702 as of July 2023, according to Experian. They also said Knoxville's average is slightly higher at around 711, according to WalletHub. However, both fall below the national average of 714.

The United Way of Greater Knoxville, Operation HOPE, First Horizon Bank, Truist, Regions Bank, Pathway Lending CDFI, HomeSource East Tennessee, Simmons Bank, Home Federal Bank and Pinnacle Bank are all expected to partner with the campaign.

People who want help improving their credit scores can reach out to organizations working with the campaign and ask about free programs or technical help. They said free resources will be available to English and Spanish speakers, tailored for both individuals and families.

“There are opportunities for one-on-one sessions to formulate a personal financial plan. No topic is off limits,” said Joshalyn Hundley, the Vice President of Community Development at First Horizon, in a press release. “A credit score of 720 is the goal, and financial literacy knowledge is the key to decreasing the generational wealth gap and achieving the goal."