Gov. Lee announces GM investing $2 billion in TN to build new electric SUV

SPRING HILL, Tenn. — General Motors announced Tuesday it is investing nearly $2 billion in Tennessee to manufacture a new line of fully electric luxury SUVs.

Governor Bill Lee said the automaker is investing in the Spring Hill manufacturing plant to build the new Cadillac LYRIQ -- the company's first electric small SUV. The plant will also continue to manufacture Cadillac XT6 and XT5 models.

“Tennessee is committed to supporting the growth of advanced manufacturing, and in the automotive sector, the focus is on electric vehicles. This substantial investment by General Motors will support our efforts to become a leading state for electric vehicle manufacturing, and we thank GM, Maury County and Spring Hill for their continued partnership,” Lee said.

The announcement will add to the more than $2.3 billion GM has invested in the plant since 2010.

“Today marks a new milestone in Tennessee’s partnership with General Motors. GM has invested billions in the state over the years, but this nearly $2 billion investment represents the largest single expansion investment ever made in our state," TN Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe said. "We appreciate GM and its leadership for this significant investment in our state and for its ongoing commitment to Spring Hill and its workforce.”