KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As the busiest time for real estate ramps up in Knoxville, agents are warning that home sellers might be listening to you while you're looking at their house.

Real estate agents have noticed the presence of cameras and listening devices in sellers' homes that are obviously recording during showings.

"I've seen cameras in homes," Suzy Trotta, the owner of Trotta Montgomery Real Estate, said.

"I have experienced home owners putting cameras in homes or just listening in on conversations in different ways," Local Realty Executives Realtor, Cole Edwards, said.

Agents said home sellers are able to get valuable intel on potential buyers just by listening to them during an open house.

"Buyers will say they would pay any amount of money for this house. They'll ask if this house going to sell. So, that takes away the buyer's negotiating position," Trotta said.

Trotta said she has noticed a spike in cameras recently.

"One specific incident -- a buyer made an unfavorable remark about a family photo and the seller said they would not accept any type of offer under any circumstances," Trotta said.

Edwards said he's confident homeowners have overheard conversations between buyers and agents.

"In the living room or kitchen, it's pretty obvious when the light is blinking. It's pretty obvious they are looking at you," Edwards said.

He said it's hard to say whether it's right or wrong, but it can make the buyer uncomfortable for sure.

"I think sellers have the right to monitor what's going on inside of the house, but they also don't want the buyer to feel like they aren't trusting them and not giving them the chance to feel the house out," Edwards said.

Realtors said they are now warning home viewers before they get to the property to not discuss anything that they don't want the homeowner to hear. They said all the important conversations should happen after they are long finished viewing the home.

"Our general rule of thumb is buyers beware that you could be being watched inside and outside the home," Suzy Trotta said.