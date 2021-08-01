How to get your finances in order in 2021

A third of Americans plan to make saving a goal this year but you need a plan and experts say small changes can make a lasting impact.

If your goal is to save more money or pay off some debt, it's possible in 2021.

According to WalletHub, the top financial resolution for the New Year is to save more money.

A third of Americans plan to make it a goal this year but you need a plan and experts say small changes can make a lasting impact.

If you don't have one already, start saving for an emergency fund.

"The recommended amount to have in your emergency fund is 3 to 6 months of basic expenses, we're talking rent, bills, car payment," said financial advisor Julia Glum.

Next, divide your paychecks using the 50-30-20 rule: 50 percent toward basic living expenses, 30 toward personal experiences and fun, and 20 percent should go into savings.

"Now all that if you're just starting out saving the most important thing is just to get started," said Glum. "It doesn't matter if you can't save the 20 percent, put away what you can and slowly increase it over time."

Once you have that savings account, then you can start planning for other goals and projects.

For example, you can increase the percentage you invest into your 401K, create a budget and stick to it every month, create a passive income, decrease your debt and borrow responsibly.