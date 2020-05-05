If there is one thing you can count on right now: It's ice cream. The frozen treat is proving to be resistant to the ill effects of a pandemic-induced recession and is selling like hot cakes as people turn to comfort foods to ease their worries.

A similar trend was found during the 2008 recession. When people can't go on vacation or buy expensive items, they instead treat themselves to less expensive, sweeter delights.

If you head on over to Bruster's or Cruze Farm Ice Cream, you'll see they are scooping right along.

Cruze Farm said it has been selling ice cream curbside at its locations and has added dairy drop-offs. Employees said ice cream continues to be their biggest selling item in their to-go packs.

"I will say we are the best comfort food ever. A lot of people have been getting ice cream. It has been our biggest thing in our to go pack. A lot of milk but more ice cream pints than milk," employee Taylor Davis said.

Now that local Safer at Home orders have been relaxed and businesses are allowed to open to customers, the store is also now letting people inside -- but social distancing protocols are in place. The Cruze Farm girls even have a new red gingham mask to match their outfits!

