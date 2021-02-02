IGT Solutions announces expansion, bringing 200 new jobs to Knoxville

The India-based IT company employs more than 14,000 people across he globe.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — State and local leaders announced IGT Solutions Inc. is expanding in Knoxville, adding 200 jobs and investing nearly $4 million in the Knox County.

Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development commissioner Bob Rolfe visited Knoxville Wednesday to make the announcement alongside Knoxville mayor Indya Kincannon, Knox County mayor Glenn Jacobs and other local lawmakers.

“Supporting the companies that choose to call Tennessee home is vital to the success and growth of our state’s economy. I thank IGT Technologies Inc. for choosing to expand in Knoxville and creating 200 additional job opportunities in East Tennessee," Governor Bill Lee said in a release. Rolfe said the governor had originally planned on being at the announcement, but had to cancel amid the ongoing flooding response in Middle Tennessee.

IGT is an India-based business process management and software development company, which will oversee and assist operations in North America with a call center and technology development center. The company said it plans to set up a customer experience incubation lab to support startups.

“We are excited to expand our footprint in Knoxville and build a strong team locally. Knoxville's booming infrastructure and talent availability will enable us to provide superior digital experience for our clients and their customers," IGT CEO Vipul Doshi said.

"I'm grateful to welcome IGT to Knoxville," Kincannon said. "People come here for both jobs and education, but they stay for the quality of life. When you have a redevelopment of an existing property, that's great news for our sustainability goals."

Over the past five years, TNECD said it has supported 10 economic development projects in Knox County that resulted in 1,100 jobs and nearly $138 million in capital investment.