Knox Co. Commission approves KCSO raise in budget proposal

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — On Wednesday night, the Knox County Commission, in a 7-2 vote, amended the FY20-21 budget proposal by $1 million to give 820 Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies a $1,500 bonus to be paid out in early December.

The increase would be offset by drawing out of the unassigned fund balance. Two commissioners abstained from the vote, according to a release from Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs' office.

No other changes were made to the proposed budget.

Jacobs gave a statement in the release addressing some of the frustrations with the proposed budget.

“Hopefully we will have the money to fund this change. I have no plans to veto it.

It wasn’t a secret the budget we presented was an ugly one. There was a lot we wanted to do that we just couldn’t.

I too am frustrated that a lot of important projects had to be set aside. I’m frustrated that we can’t provide raises to our teachers and every single county employee who has been making personal sacrifices throughout this pandemic.

Raising taxes would certainly be a way to alleviate those frustrations, but I said that I wouldn’t do that, and I won’t. It isn’t the time to ask taxpayers—many of whom are struggling themselves—to give the government more money.

We were clear that our proposal was, and still is, a working document. I am hopeful that we can continue having productive conversations and, if conditions improve, find the funds to give all our employees raises, but also make sure we are completing projects that benefit our taxpayers.