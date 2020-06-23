Knox County Sheriff proposes $1,500 bonuses

Commissioners at the hearing said they support giving employees the bonuses, but they just don't know if that's possible right now.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — On Wednesday, the Knox County Commission will consider bonuses for sheriff's office employees, including uniformed officers.

Sheriff Tom Spangler wants to give $1,500 bonuses to 850 employees.

He made the request during a budget hearing last week.

He said he has surplus salary money that can be used for the bonuses.

The county finance chief, Chris Caldwell, said they don't know for sure if that money will still be there or if it will be needed to balance a budget deficit from the coronavirus pandemic.

"While your budget may show you have a surplus, no one truly has a surplus unless revenues are greater than expenses," Caldwell said.

Commissioners at the hearing said they support giving employees the bonuses, but they just don't know if that's possible right now.