Knoxville denied $25 million federal grant to build new pedestrian bridge across Tennessee River

Mayor Kincannon said the city is still confident it will find other funding methods for the bridge, which is expected to cost around $70 million.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced it awarded more than $38 million in grants to fund two infrastructure projects in Tennessee. Knoxville's planned pedestrian bridge over the Tennessee River that would connect South Knoxville to the Neyland Stadium area was not on that list.

Knoxville applied for a $25 million federal infrastructure grant after getting approval from the city council in February. On Wednesday, the Knoxville bridge was absent from USDOT's announcement that it approved two grants in Tennessee -- both of which will be going to Memphis to fund street improvements, a bus rapid transit program and money to reconstruct a 1960s-era bridge over Wolf River.

"While we are disappointed we did not receive the federal grant for the pedestrian bridge, we have a $20 million appropriation from the State and we are confident we will find other funding opportunities,” Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “We have key partners committed to this project that will enhance safety, sustainability, and connectivity in our city while also realizing the community’s vision from more than 15 years ago. I look forward to continued collaboration with the people of Knoxville, Knox County, the State, and the University of Tennessee, as we prepare design documents in the coming year.”

The pedestrian bridge is expected to cost around $70 million and would connect a portion of South Knoxville to UT's campus at Neyland Stadium.

In May, Tennessee Athletics announced an initiative to transform the area on the Tennessee River waterfront where the bridge would connect into what it's calling the Neyland Entertainment District. The project aims to improve the aesthetics around Neyland Stadium with plans to add more retail spaces in that area and build a full-serve hotel that includes for-sale condos and conference space.

However, not everyone is on board with the bridge. Debbie Helsley, an at-large city council candidate from South Knoxville, said during a roundtable interview Wednesday on Inside Tennessee that she's against the bridge being built -- saying most of the people in South Knoxville she's heard from haven't been keen on the idea.

"All I hear is everyone in South Knoxville wants the pedestrian bridge, too, but nobody does," she said. "I think they just feel that UT is coming across the river with that bridge."

Her opponent, R. Bentley Marlow, said he supports the bridge because believes it will help support opportunities for growth and development., particularly in light of UT's plans for the waterfront.