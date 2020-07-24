Knoxville's economy has largely improved since April, but businesses are still strained by COVID-19

"While the June survey results are more encouraging than the April survey results, there are still many challenges facing the regional business community."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The most extreme impacts of COVID-19 on local business appear to be subsiding in the Knoxville area, but most are still feeling some strain from the virus.

This is according to a follow-up survey conducted by the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce. The chamber has conducted two economic impact surveys so far: one in April, and the latest in June. It gauged 364 local businesses to find out how the phased reopening of is going.

The chamber said the local economy has seen more hiring, less employee furloughs, increased consumer demand, and fewer service cancellations. Slightly fewer businesses have reported decreased sales, as well.

According to data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, unemployment in Knox County and the Knoxville Metro area have dropped from highs of 13.5% during the April shutdown to 9% in May during the reopening.

"While the June survey results are more encouraging than the April survey results, there are still many challenges facing the regional business community," the chamber concluded. "Several businesses are struggling to get their furloughed employees to return to work. Other businesses are struggling to get consumers to come through their doors."

The impact of COVID-19 on business is still very much present, but the survey showed a significant decrease in the number of businesses threatened with the prospect of going out of business. More businesses either reported getting back to business as usual or seeing increased steady sales and demand. A few even reported business was booming.

Nearly half of all responding businesses say they are still seeing decreased sales.

For the roughly 5% experiencing increased sales, they said much of it had to do with ongoing demand for PPE and deep cleaning shields. Home remodeling services also appear to be in high demand, with people investing more in updates to kitchens, bathrooms, living spaces and landscaping.

About 8% of respondents said they were hiring new employees, with roughly 5% saying they needed more people to meet increased demand. The top three industries hiring locally were transportation and warehousing, manufacturing, and professional/scientific/technical services.

The Knox County Health Department recently said it was hiring more people to meet the increased demand for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

Another 8%, however, said they were struggling to hire new employees.

In April, roughly 132 of the 364 businesses gauged, or 36%, said they were forced to layoff or furlough some employees during the shutdown. That has decreased to 67 in the June survey.

Ironically, the industry that said it was hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic locally in terms of unemployment is health care and social services. Restaurants and bars weren't far behind, followed by manufacturing, arts and entertainment, and accommodation.

About 16% of respondents said their access to PPE to facilitate reopening has improved, but for 8% it remains difficult. Most indicated it's been difficult to obtain disinfectants and hand sanitizer, in particular.

More than half of those that participated in the survey said they received Federal Paycheck Protection Plan loans or some other form of relief funding. About a quarter said they did not apply for any relief.

According to the Small Business Administration, more than 13,000 businesses across the Knoxville area, which includes the surrounding counties of Blount and Sevier, received government-backed PPP Loans. The loans are forgiven so long as businesses use the money to retain employees. 1,751 of those that reported accepting the loans took out more than $150,000.

It's estimated more than 140,000 jobs in the area were retained thanks to the PPP loans.