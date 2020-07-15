Knoxville-Knox CAC offering free tax help

The deadline to file your taxes is July 15. If you need help filing, some people can get that assistance for free.

The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee is offering their services at no charge to people of low or moderate income.

Since the pandemic prevents them from bringing clients inside their building, volunteers can meet you in the parking lot.

"Everybody can't do taxes. There are a lot of different forms and things and many different times it's just more difficult than a lot of people without training can do. All of our volunteers are trained and certified by the Internal Revenue Service," said Terry Reed, volunteer income tax assistance coordinator.