KUB to offer workshops on how to save energy, water and money in partnership with TVA

The Knoxville Utilities Board said they are working with TVA EnergyRight to show people how they can save money.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As the weather warms in East Tennessee, people are more likely to spend money trying to stay cool. The Knoxville Utilities Board is planning to host workshops showing people how they can save money during the warmer months.

They said they partnered with TVA EnergyRight to host the workshops. People can request a free workshop for their community group online, arranging for representatives to present ways people can save energy and water.

There are workshops designed for adults, which emphasize how each small difference can add up to big savings. People who attend an adult workshop can also get conservation kits.

They also have workshops for middle and high school students. These workshops emphasize how the students can play a role in energy conservation. Another workshop for younger children focuses on making tips to save energy fun.