Knoxville — Cyber Monday isn't just for major retailers. Local businesses also see a big bump in online sales.

"It's huge," Andy Armstrong with Smoky Mountain Knife Works said. "We've been planning for over three months."

It's the biggest sales event of the year. Armstrong says the store makes the most out of Cyber Monday.

"We're reaching a national audience, so we think of it as our time to shine and really show people what we've got," Armstrong said.

Their Cyber Monday sale kicked off last Monday. Armstrong says since then they've had 100,000 users on their website, with nearly 70 percent of those as new users.

"We want them to buy as much as possible," Armstrong said.

Ralph Hauze with retail clothing store Altar'd State says their website is a significant part of their business.

"AltardState.com and ABeautifulSoul.com--they are an extension of our overall brand."

He says the website on Cyber Monday does well.

"We've got people at the home office, on the phone, they're in live chats with the guests, they are taking orders, so it's extremely, extremely busy," Hauze said.

To handle the chaos, UT Supply Chain Management professor Dr. Chad Autry says businesses have to make decisions about moving inventory quickly.

"Stores are still not that great at that," Autry said. "We have to forecast the things we know we're going to sell, and those things we're not sure about, we put them close--and maybe we divert it to the store and maybe we divert it to the customers home."

He says that's why it's important for customers to buy gifts early.

"Talk to your friends family, kids and all that, and early on get to know what they want," Autry said. "Then you can be fairly well assured that you'll be able to get what you want under the Christmas tree in time."

Autry says you can sometimes get a better deal at smaller businesses if the store ordered too much inventory for the season.

So be sure to keep your eye open.

