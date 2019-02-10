HARRIMAN, Tenn. — Bayou Steel Group, which owns steel mills in Harriman, Tennessee and New Orleans, officially filed for bankruptcy, according to Delaware bankruptcy court filings obtained by WWL-TV.

72 people were abruptly notified Monday they would lose their jobs at the Harriman plant.

In a statement, Bayou Steel cites "a severe lack in liquidity" which prevented the company from purchasing raw materials for its Chapter 11 filling in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

The company is set to close permanently at the end of the month.

Louisiana officials, as well as the hundreds of employees at the New Orleans plant, were not notified about the closure until Monday when many showed up for the start of the work week.

The bankruptcy petition lists liabilities of up to $100 million.

In New Orleans, the concern now is the ripple effect for the area as some people will have to move for work elsewhere.

Officials have said the mill’s closing could cost the parish $1 million a year in taxes -- a big hit for a little parish like St. John.

In a news release, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said the company uses recycled scrap metal that is “largely imported.”

“While Bayou Steel has not given any specific reason for the closure, we know that this company, which uses recycled scrap metal that is largely imported, is particularly vulnerable to tariffs,” the governor said. “Louisiana is among the most dependent states on tariffed metals, which is why we continue to be hopeful for a speedy resolution to the uncertainty of the future of tariffs.”

Shane Terry, who identified himself as a leadman at the Bayou Steel plant in Harriman, reached out to WWL-TV Tuesday night and said they're experiencing the same problems as Louisiana's workers.

"I have a family of six and there's not many good jobs around our town. I pray for all my Bayou Steel family. When you work the hours we have for the past few years, you're at work more then home. So they become family," Terry said.