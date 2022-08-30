Save time and money by meal prepping

A few simple tips can make your life a lot easier during the busy work weeks!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you are ripping out your hair trying to get dinner on the table every night or eating lunch out every day because you didn't have time to pack it, we are here to help.

Meal prepping is an easy way to save both time and money.

So let's simplify your life with some meal prep ideas.

Pick a day to get your meals ready for the week

Pick out your recipes, get your shopping done and cook several dinners at once.

For example, if you picked up roasted chicken and veggies, go ahead and put them in the oven and cook it. This allows you to easily reheat it on a different day and serve it as dinner.

Get ready to chop

Get all your carrots, cucumbers and fruits chopped and in the fridge in clear plastic containers.

This allows you and your kids to grab them for a quick healthy snack.

For a snack or quick breakfast, bag your protein shake ingredients.

Put all of the items you are going to use in the protein shake in a bag and they're ready to blend.

Keep your dinner recipes simple

Don't pick complicated ingredients. Focus on simple healthy dishes that pack a lot of flavor.

Don't forget about the Crockpot

There is nothing better than coming home to the smell of pot roast wafting through the kitchen and dinner is done when you get home.

Think about packing up dinner leftovers for lunch