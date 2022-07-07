Memo: Discovery to sell West Knoxville campus

Discovery acquired the site as part of its acquisition of Scripps Networks Interactive in 2018.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Warner Bros. Discovery will sell its West Knoxville campus, according to multiple reports Thursday.

"Following a detailed evaluation we have made the decision to sell our office building in Knoxville," a copy of the communication released Thursday to employees and obtained by WBIR states.

"The employee population in Knoxville is much smaller than the current space accommodates and with the addition of hybrid working options we can reap the benefits of selling a building which we do not fully utilize."

WBIR has received numerous tips this week about the planned sale. The "Variety" entertainment outlet also reported news of the plans Thursday.

Employees of the global media company were notified Thursday morning.

The building at 9721 Sherrill Blvd. isn't yet up for sale, according to Thursday's notice. And many details still must be worked out.

Many Discovery employees have shown a desire to keep working remotely as a result of the pandemic, employees have told WBIR.

WBIR was awaiting a response from Discovery's corporate communications office.

“We plan to relocate our Knoxville operations and employees to a new leased office space, with an anticipated move date of June 2023,” the corporate announcement to employees states. “We expect that there will be a variety of working arrangements as a result of this change – some roles may be hybrid, and some may be fully remote.”

