Maryville Housing Authority wants to increase affordable housing while modernizing current properties

MHA said it plans to upgrade its properties as it works on bringing more affordable housing to Maryville.

MARYVILLE, Tenn — Alyssa Barajas has 10 children. For her, finding affordable housing was nearly impossible.

As the market was growing, she used to live in Knoxville. She said the neighborhood she was in wasn't safe for her children so she started looking elsewhere.

She found a place in Maryville through Section 8.

"Being by myself, it was hard to juggle everything," Alyssa said. "My three-year-old has epilepsy. So I'm his caregiver as well. So you never know when he's going to have a seizure. So I don't like leaving him a lot."

As a caregiver, she said it was difficult for her to leave her child alone for long hours. She found a job on Instacart and also had some help from her mother.

The Maryville Housing Authority is one of the places that can help. Right now it is planning to change from Section 8 to Rental Assistance Demonstration housing.

This would help them upgrade their properties for their residents.

Realtor Fawn Shope said there are ways even if you don't qualify for housing assistance.

"Prices are steady and increasing," Shope said. "You need to speak to a mortgage lender first and foremost. And they're going to work with you and look at your situation, whether you're looking for a home just for the next couple of years or if you are looking for a long-term home. They'll find a product that works for you. You don't have to have a down payment coming in -- there is 100% financing."

MHA said its goal is to help as many people as possible.

James Russell, a retiree, is one of those people who is on a fixed income. Russell said the help is important as he looks for a one-bedroom apartment.

"By the time you pay for your utilities to get turned on and your housing, it's over... paying over $2,000 a month," Russell said.

Barajas and her 10 children right now have a place to stay.

While housing security is something that's not available to everyone, MHA said it is trying to make it possible for the community.

To apply for housing there's a waiting list, but it's available online.