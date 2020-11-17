Millions wagered in first week of Tennessee sports gambling

Gamblers in Tennessee wagered more than $27 million in the first week of the state's online sports betting program.

Gamblers in Tennessee wagered more than $27 million in the first week of the state's online sports betting program.

Officials who regulate Tennessee's new sports gambling program say that from Nov. 1 through Nov. 8, the adjusted gross income from sports gambling was more than $2.5 million.

The amount of tax money generated was $509,000. That's according to the Tennessee Education Lottery, which oversees sports wagering in Tennessee.

More than $5 million in bets was placed on Nov. 1, the first day of online sports gambling in the state. Sports betting barely passed in Tennessee in spring 2019.