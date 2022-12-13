Milltek Sport announces $8 million expansion in Alcoa that will add dozens of jobs

The company said it plans on hiring 35 employees over the next three years at the new manufacturing and R&D facility.

ALCOA, Tenn. — A specialty exhaust manufacturer announced it is moving forward with expanding its new facility in Alcoa.

Milltek Sport opened its Alcoa manufacturing and R&D facility back in August at 3202 Regal Drive. Now, it is moving forward with an $8 million expansion that will add 35 employees over the next three years.

The company, which is based out of the United Kingdom, said the expansion is part of a strategic plan to form a new company in the U.S., Milltek Corp. The company said it wants to continue growing in North America to support its dealership network and add more distribution partners.

Blount County leaders said it worked with the state of Tennessee to help select the company's location so it's in a prominent area for courier networks.