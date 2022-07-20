Happening today: Free financial literacy workshops in Knox and Blount counties

According to finance professionals, a credit score of 720 or higher can help set you up for financial success.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Free workshops surrounding financial literacy are taking place Wednesday in Knox and Blount Counties.

The regional Financial Literacy 720 campaign kicks off July 20 – or 7/20.

According to financial experts, a credit score of 720 or higher can help you take control of your finances.

"Knowledge is power," said Joshalyn Hundley, Vice President of Community Development at First Horizon Bank. "Whatever your situation might be, these sessions will help you."

The free workshops for both English and Spanish speakers begin at 9 a.m. at various locations. Here is the full list of events in Knox and Blount counties.

Topics of discussion will include budgeting and debt management, protecting and repairing credit scores and smart money habits.

Some of the participating organizations include Operation HOPE, First Horizon Bank, United Way of Greater Knoxville and Blount County, Blount Habitat for Humanity and Knoxville Area Urban League.