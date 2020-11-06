More than 21,000 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee for the week ending June 6

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said that 2,194 new claims were filed in East Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennesseans filed 21,417 new unemployment claims for the week ending June 6, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

They released a new report Thursday morning. In it, they also said that 2,194 new claims were filed in East Tennessee.

Tennessee officials also released these numbers for weekly unemployment claim totals in the past 13 weeks:

22,784 new claims for the week ending May 30

26,041 new claims for the week ending May 23

28,692 new claims for the week ending May 16

29,308 new claims for the week ending May 9

37,319 new claims for the week ending May 2

43,792 new claims for the week ending April 25

68,968 new claims for the week ending April 18

74,772 new claims for the week ending April 11

116,141 new claims for the week ending April 4

94,492 new claims for the week ending March 28

39,096 new claims for the week ending March 21

2,702 new claims for the week ending March 14

The National Board of Economic Research said that the U.S. entered a recession in February after spending plummeted, as businesses closed due to the coronavirus. Usually, NBER takes several months to determine if a country has entered a recession.

However, since the economic effects of COVID-19 were felt so quickly, they did not wait long to make their determination.