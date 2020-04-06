More than 22,000 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee for the week ending May 30

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said that 2,430 new claims were filed in East Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennesseans filed 22,784 new unemployment claims for the week ending May 30, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

They released a new report Thursday morning. In it, they said that 2,430 new claims were filed in East Tennessee.

Tennessee officials also released these numbers for weekly unemployment claim totals in the past 12 weeks:

26,041 new claims for the week ending May 23

28,692 new claims for the week ending May 16

29,308 new claims for the week ending May 9

37,319 new claims for the week ending May 2

43,792 new claims for the week ending April 25

68,968 new claims for the week ending April 18

74,772 new claims for the week ending April 11

116,141 new claims for the week ending April 4

94,492 new claims for the week ending March 28

39,096 new claims for the week ending March 21

2,702 new claims for the week ending March 14

New reports show that the U.S. service sector shrunk for the second month in a row, an area where most Americans work. In total, only four U.S. industries showed growth in May, according to experts.