More than 22,000 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee for the week ending May 30

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennesseans filed 22,784 new unemployment claims for the week ending May 30, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
They released a new report Thursday morning. In it, they said that 2,430 new claims were filed in East Tennessee.
Tennessee officials also released these numbers for weekly unemployment claim totals in the past 12 weeks:
- 26,041 new claims for the week ending May 23
- 28,692 new claims for the week ending May 16
- 29,308 new claims for the week ending May 9
- 37,319 new claims for the week ending May 2
- 43,792 new claims for the week ending April 25
- 68,968 new claims for the week ending April 18
- 74,772 new claims for the week ending April 11
- 116,141 new claims for the week ending April 4
- 94,492 new claims for the week ending March 28
- 39,096 new claims for the week ending March 21
- 2,702 new claims for the week ending March 14
New reports show that the U.S. service sector shrunk for the second month in a row, an area where most Americans work. In total, only four U.S. industries showed growth in May, according to experts.
The rate of job cuts and layoffs slowed as May ended, indicating that the national job market may have bottomed out. However, the rate of unemployment benefit applications remains at a historical high and many economists worry that unemployment may stay high into 2021.