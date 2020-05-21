x
Skip Navigation

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

money

More than 28,000 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee for the week ending May 16

The Tennessee Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development said that 3,183 new claims were filed in East Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennesseans filed 28,692 new unemployment claims for the week ending May 16, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

They released a new report Thursday morning. In it, they said that 3,183 new claims were filed in East Tennessee.

Tennessee officials released these numbers for weekly unemployment claim totals in the past 9 weeks:

  • 29,308 new claims for the week ending May 9
  • 37,319 new claims for the week ending May 2
  • 43,792 new claims for the week ending  April 25
  • 68,968 new claims for the week ending April 18
  • 74,772 new claims for the week ending April 11
  • 116,141 new claims for the week ending April 4
  • 94,492 new claims for the week ending March 28
  • 39,096 new claims for the week ending March 21
  • 2,702 new claims for the week ending March 14

RELATED: Refusing to return to work because of COVID-19 concerns could impact unemployment benefits

RELATED: Thursday's jobs report expected to bring unemployment claims to 39 million