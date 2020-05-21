More than 28,000 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee for the week ending May 16

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennesseans filed 28,692 new unemployment claims for the week ending May 16, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
They released a new report Thursday morning. In it, they said that 3,183 new claims were filed in East Tennessee.
Tennessee officials released these numbers for weekly unemployment claim totals in the past 9 weeks:
- 29,308 new claims for the week ending May 9
- 37,319 new claims for the week ending May 2
- 43,792 new claims for the week ending April 25
- 68,968 new claims for the week ending April 18
- 74,772 new claims for the week ending April 11
- 116,141 new claims for the week ending April 4
- 94,492 new claims for the week ending March 28
- 39,096 new claims for the week ending March 21
- 2,702 new claims for the week ending March 14