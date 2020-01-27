MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Governor Bill Lee announced Amazon will be opening its sixth fulfillment center in West Tennessee.

The opening of the 855,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Frayser will create 1,000 full-time jobs around the Memphis area paying at least $15 an hour with immediate benefits.

RELATED: Amazon raising minimum wage to $15 per hour for US workers

Amazon currently operates fulfillment centers out of Charleston, Chattanooga, Lebanon, and Nashville, employing more than 6,500 Tennesseeans.

RELATED: Amazon to train third of US workforce with technical skills

"I am proud to see Amazon make this considerable investment in Memphis and expand the job opportunities for our residents in West Tennessee," Governor Lee said.

Amazon has invested more than $6.5 billion in Tennessee.

"We are thrilled that Amazon continues to see the value in Shelby County as it expands its Mid-south footprint," Memphis mayor Jim Strickland said.

Employees at the new Memphis fulfillment center will work alongside Amazon's robotic technology to pack smaller items such as books and electronics.

"This project will bring in new jobs, new development and new life to an already strong Frayser community," Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said.

RELATED: It's in the mail: Amazon now delivers prescription drugs

Representative Antonio Parkinson (D- Memphis) said the addition will put West Tennessee's "momentum on steroids."

"Quality jobs and pay lead to home ownership, increased business opportunities and most importantly, neighborhood stability. To say we are excited about the acquisition is an understatement," he said.