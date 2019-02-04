A new state-by-state analysis released by the National Partnership for Women & Families finds that women employed full time, year-round in Tennessee are typically paid just 82 cents for every dollar paid to a man in Tennessee.

This is a yearly pay difference of $8,220.

This annual wage gap represents money Tennessee women could be spending on housing, child care or health insurance costs.

If the wage gap were closed, on average, a working woman in Tennessee would be able to afford nearly 10 additional months of rent, more than 13 additional months of child care or nearly six additional months of premiums for employer-based health insurance, according to the study.

Working women in Tennessee, who lose a combined total of nearly $17 billion due to the wage gap each year, are not alone in experiencing the effects of the wage gap.

The National Partnership's new study concludes that there is a gender-based wage gap in every single state and the District of Columbia.

According to the study, the cents-on-the-dollar gap is largest in Louisiana, followed closely by Utah, Indiana and Alabama. The smallest gaps are in California and the District of Columbia.

The study also analyzed the wage gap in each of Tennessee’s congressional districts, as well as for Black women in Tennessee and other states.

The nation’s persistent wage gap is especially harmful for women of color, according to the National Partnership

The analysis finds that, nationally, Latinas are typically paid 53 cents, Native American women 58 cents, Black women 61 cents, white, non-Hispanic women 77 cents and Asian American women 85 cents for every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men.

The wage gap for mothers, who are breadwinners in half of families with children under 18, is 71 cents compared to every dollar paid to fathers.

“The wage gap is truly a chasm that impedes women’s ability to support ourselves and our families, pursue and achieve our dreams, and save for the future,” said National Partnership President Debra L. Ness. “This gap persists across industry, occupation and education level. It does not have a single cause and will not be eliminated with a single solution.”

Findings for each state from the National Partnership's new wage gap analysis are available at NationalPartnership.org/Gap.