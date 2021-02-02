Oak Ridge leaders push feds to reconsider moving weapons-grade uranium contract from Y-12 to Erwin

The NNSA notified Oak Ridge leaders on November 25, 2020 it intended to move forward with the Erwin contract.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The city of Oak Ridge is renewing a push to keep a weapons-grade uranium processing contract at Y-12 under newly appointed energy leaders from the Biden Administration.

In June 2019, the National Nuclear Security Administration announced intent to award the sole-source contract to BWX Technologies subsidiary Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin, Tennessee to purify highly enriched uranium and convert it into useable metals for nuclear weapons. The NNSA notified Oak Ridge leaders on November 25, 2020 it intended to move forward with the Erwin contract.

The contract has been with the Y-12 National Security Complex for decades, which is currently building a modernized uranium processing facility to facilitate future contracts by phasing out aged Manhattan Project-era infrastructure.

Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch said the work should stay in the Oak Ridge region to prevent economic loss, expenses and "unnecessary risks" to the community from transferring highly enriched uranium to and from Y-12's materials facility.

“The proposed contract is the result of an unsolicited proposal and would result in significant economic loss to the greater Oak Ridge/Knoxville region," Gooch said. "Our highly trained and skilled work force at Y-12 cannot be replicated and should continue to perform this national security work at the federal government’s state-of-the-art facilities under construction at Y-12."

According to the East Tennessee Economic Council, a June 2019 letter from an NNSA official stated Y-12 was planning to begin shutting down uranium purification systems at Building 9212 in 2023. However, the NNSA said the new facility at Y-12 wouldn't be completed until 2025 at the earliest -- prompting feds to seek an outside provider to cover the roughly 2-year gap.

The NNSA said it is currently reviewing the results of Phase 1 to determine if it will award the Erwin facility a Phase 2 contract. NFS would provide uranium purification and conversion services during the "bridge" period until Y-12 could resume production in the new facility.

Y-12 has not formally announced any plans to shut down systems in Building 9212 before the new facility is complete, despite numerous safety concerns from federal agencies and others over the "old and brittle" facility.

Another WWII-era facility at Y-12 that had been used to process uranium, Building 9206, had 15 of its 16 processing systems deactivated a couple years ago to eliminate "less-than-favorable working conditions." Teams are in the process of removing all highly enriched uranium and waste from the building, and the remaining system is expected to be deactivated by 2025.

The NNSA recently had expressed dissatisfaction with Y-12's current management -- Consolidated Nuclear Security -- over what it called longstanding safety and security issues, and announced last summer it will allow its contract with the company to expire in September 2021. The DOE is taking bids for a new contractor.

Oak Ridge leaders are asking congressional leaders to oppose sealing a contract with the Erwin facility, saying Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Chattanooga) and others had reservations about the plan. Congress had directed an independent review of all available options in 2020, but the city said that has not been completed yet as far as it knows.