Greenworks bringing 200 overseas jobs to Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Greenworks Commercial is set to build a new electric lawn tool manufacturing center in Morristown, the company announced in a news release Monday.

Morristown Mayor Gary Chesney said he expects the center to bring more than 200 jobs and invest $20 million into Morristown.

Morristown Chamber President Marshall Ramsey said the company is relocating those manufacturing jobs from China. This facility would be its first in North America, the company said.

"We believe we found the right facility with the right people in the right economic climate," said Tony Marchese, the Vice President of the Commercial Business Unit at Greenworks.

Ramsey said Morristown is a hub for commercial manufacturing.

"We have over 100 manufacturing companies here that make everything from Colgate toothpaste to ceramic castings for airline engines," Ramsey said.

Both Ramsey and Mayor Chesney said Morristown's proximity to highways is a big plus for companies that want to manufacture in East Tennessee. Marchese agreed.

"It's an excellent spot to be able to distribute product on the East Coast, as well as the South Central and the Upper Midwest," said Marchese.

Ramsey and Mayor Chesney also pointed to the workforce in East Tennessee, especially in the eight counties that surround Morristown. Ramsey said 55% of the workforce in Morristown comes from outside of Hamblen County.

"From Knoxville to the Tri-Cities, our workforce is second to none," said Ramsey.

Because of the number of people who commute from outside counties to Morristown, the city seems bigger than it actually is.

"Most communities our size don't even have a mall or even in some cases a Walmart," said Ramsey. "We have three Walmart's, nine Subways, five McDonalds and we're the third smallest county in the state."