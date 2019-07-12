ORRVILLE, Ohio — The J. M. Smucker Company has announced a voluntary recall of specific lots of Special Kitty® wet, canned cat food due to health concerns.

The specific product is Special Kitty® Mixed Grill Dinner Pate. In addition to being sold individually, this product is also sold as part of variety packs. If pet parents have any of the products below in their possession, they should stop feeding it to their cats and dispose of the product.

RECALL DETAILS: Product Name – Retail UPC Code – Lot Code – Best If Used By Date

Special Kitty® Mixed Grill Dinner Pate 5.5 oz. metal can – 681131078962 – 9263803 – 9/19/2021

Special Kitty® Surf & Turf Variety Pack of Pate Cat Food in 5.5 oz metal cans – 681131079235 – 9266803 – 7/17/2021, 8/29/2021, 9/11/2021, 9/12/2021

Special Kitty® Surf & Turf Variety Pack of Pate Cat Food in 5.5 oz metal cans – 681131079235 – 9267803 – 7/17/2021, 8/29/2021,9/11/2021, 9/12/2021

Special Kitty® Surf & Turf Variety Pack of Pate Cat Food in 5.5 oz metal cans – 681131079235 – 9287803 – 9/12/2021, 9/19/2021, 10/7/2021

No other Special Kitty products are impacted by this recall.

Pet parents with product questions should call 888-569-6767 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET. If pet parents would like to share information about this recall with the FDA they are encouraged to do so through the agency’s reporting portal: https://www.safetyreporting.hhs.gov/.

Ingesting the impacted product may cause nausea with excessive salivation, diarrhea or vomiting to more severe symptoms including difficulty walking, seizures and, in extreme situations, death.

Pet parents are encouraged to contact their cat's veterinarian immediately if their cat is displaying any of these symptoms.

These products are sold in grocery stores nationwide and online.