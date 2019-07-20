Check your fridge because some packaged salads and sandwiches made by Elevations Foods are being voluntarily recalled.

The recall is due to possible Listeria contamination in Archer Farms-brand egg salad; Freskëtbrand egg salad, tuna salad, and Thai lobster salad; and Archer Farms-brand deviled egg sandwiches produced on June 18, 2019, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website.

The FDA said less than 1,087 cases of the products were shipped throughout the U.S.

The containers have the “use by” dates stated below printed on the side of each container and the lot number stated for each product on the side or the lid (see attached pictures). This recall applies only to the products with the lot numbers and “use by” dates stated below.

Archer Farms-brand Egg Salad packaged in a 12-ounce clear, square plastic container, Lot Number W1906042A, Use By 12AUG2019 (printed on the side of each container) UPC 085239018682, distributed nationwide

Freskët-brand Egg Salad packaged in a 32-ounce clear, square plastic container, Lot Number W1906042, Use By 12AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container

Freskët-brand Tuna Salad packaged in a 5-pound white, round plastic container, Lot Number W1906054, Use By 02AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container

Freskët-brand Thai Lobster Salad packaged in a 5-pound white, round plastic container, Lot Number W1906041, Use By 02AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container)

Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwich Half Sandwich with Bacon, UPC 220505000002, distributed nationwide

Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwich on Multigrain, UPC 498780203566, distributed nationwide

Anyone who has bought any of the recalled products can return them for a full refund. If anybody has questions, they can call 866-761-9566 at any time.

Symptoms of Listeria are high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. The FDA says Listeria can cause serious or sometimes even fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

You can find photos of the affected products here.

No illnesses have been reported at this time.

