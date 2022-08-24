Experts weigh in on President Joe Biden's new student loan forgiveness plan

An economics expert at the University of Tennessee said any debt relief helps the average borrower, especially if they use the money wisely.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The federal government will forgive thousands of dollars in student loan debt.

President Joe Biden tweeted the news on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

The student loan repayment pause was also extended through the end of 2022.

"I mean, this is just an income transfer. What we're saying to a bunch of people who have gone to college, many of whom hopefully have finished college, that we're gonna give you $10,000 or we're gonna give you $20,000,” Dr. Bill Fox said.

Fox, an economics expert at the University of Tennessee, said President Biden's new student loan debt plan could help or hurt qualified Americans.

He said any debt relief helps the average borrower, especially if they use the money wisely.

"I hope most people who get this money make good decisions. Recognize, hey, our government had just said we're going to help you and maybe not change your life, but at least significantly reduce your debt burden," he said.

The president's new announcement about student loan forgiveness was one of his campaign promises.

It said people who make $125,000 a year or less who went to college on Pell Grants could have $20,000 forgiven.

"And so that is targeting, you know, somewhat lower-income households. And, you know, they tend to borrow more to go to college," said Fox when referring to people who used Pell Grants to pay for college.

Other federal loans qualify for $10,000 in forgiveness.

Private loans are not a part of the deal.

Fox said that people who want a positive outcome should use the relief funds to do these things.

"You know, for the future, for a down payment on a house for sending my kids to college for retirement," he said.

The Department of Education will announce how borrowers can claim this relief in the coming weeks.