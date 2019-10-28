ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Publix is offering a discount to veterans, active military personnel and their families on Nov. 11.

In a press release, the company said the 10 percent discount on Veterans Day is a small way to show gratitude.

This offer excludes prescriptions, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, postage stamps, and money services. Customers are responsible for all applicable taxes. The deal is valid for in-store purchases only.

One of the following is needed to receive the discount: veteran ID card, military ID card, discharge document, or a driver’s license with veteran designation.

